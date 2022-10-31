CCMB to hold lectures on micro physiological systems

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems are organising a five-day European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) sponsored lecture course on micro physiological systems at Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB, Tarnaka, from October 31 to November 4.

[[delete--A release stated that]] Several renowned researchers from across the globe will give lectures highlighting the latest developments in these systems to understand human development, diseases and drug discovery.

Micro-physiological systems are miniature lab-grown organs with microfluidic chips lined with cells to mimic human physiology. The systems are examples of emerging technologies that are more relevant to humans in understanding the effects of drugs.

Traditionally, to comprehend the effects of drugs, the approach is to first study their effects on animals to infer their effects on humans. While humans share a high degree of genetic similarity with various animals, multiple differences are evident that contribute to the severity and manifestation of human disease, said a senior CCMB official.