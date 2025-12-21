CEC Gyanesh Kumar explores heritage sites in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday visited prominent historical and cultural landmarks in the city along with his family members.

The Chief Election Commissioner, who arrived in Hyderabad from Srisailam on Saturday afternoon, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Golconda Fort. Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India briefed him on the historical and architectural significance of the fort during the visit.

Later, the CEC visited Hussain Sagar and paid a visit to the Buddha statue located in the middle of the lake. State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Lokesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Satyavani, and other election department officials accompanied the Chief Election Commissioner at Hussain Sagar.