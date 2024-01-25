Centre agrees to hand over 3,380 sq yards defence land for Mehdipatnam’s Skywalk

Hyderabad: To complete the much-hyped but pending project started by the previous government, the Mehdipatnam’s Skywalk, the Centre has agreed to hand over 3,380 sqyrd of defence land. The State government got approval for the latest design from the Centre on Wednesday.

Following agreement with the Centre over the land required for developing the Skywalk, the pending works of the major project in the Mehdipatnam area that would ease pedestrian traffic will be completed at the earliest, the officials informed.

The latest development comes after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi on January 5, where he also met the Union Defence Minister. Revanth, during his meeting with Rajnath Singh, sought 0.21 hectares of the defence land for the completion of a skywalk at Rythu Bazar in Mehdipatnam to not only address the problem of traffic congestion but also ensure pedestrians' safe passage. The CM brought to the notice of the Defence Minister that skyway construction was almost complete and was pending due to a delay in the transfer of defence land for the project. He had an elaborate discussion over the pedestrian problem at one of the bustling markets in the city. Following a positive response, the CM also revised the plan in accordance with the Defence Zone’s requirements.

The Centre while offering 3,380 sq yds, has sought basic amenities to defence worth Rs 15.15 crore. The Centre will be handing over the land within the next four weeks. With this, the roadblocks for the major project are cleared, and pedestrians will be able to walk freely within a few months over the Mumbai Highway, added the officials.