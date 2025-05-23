Certificate verification of Group-II candidates from May 29

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) announced on Thursday that certificate verification for Group-II candidates will be conducted from May 29 to June 10, with sessions scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm. June 11 has been designated as the reserve day.

Around 783 vacancies for various posts falling under Group-II Services will be filled. The list of candidates shortlisted for certificate verification is available on Commission's website. The shortlisted candidates should download the verification material and the day wise scheduled will be available from May 26 on the commission's website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in). The candidates should bring all the required original documents, one set of photostat copies duly self-attested, mentioned in Para-IV (General Provisions 10 A).

If any candidate does not bring original certificates on the day of certificate verification or reserve day, no further time will be given. If any candidate is absent for certificate verification on the allotted date, his or her candidature will not be processed further. In case of any shortfall after above certificate verification process because of absentees, rejections, additional candidates as required would be subsequently called for certificate verification, he added.