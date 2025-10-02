Live
City reverberates with devotion on Dasara eve
Dasara in Hyderabad is not just a festival but a celebration of faith, family and community
Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad has come alive this Dasara, with devotees thronging temples and gathering in front of beautifully adorned idols of Goddess Durga to offer prayers and seek her blessings. Dressed in vibrant traditional attire, families and friends joined hands to celebrate one of India’s most revered festivals, marking the triumph of good over evil.
Devotees were seen shopping for fruits and flowers in various parts of the city. Temples across the city were resplendent with flowers, lights, and intricate decorations, creating a serene yet festive atmosphere. Devotees, carrying offerings of fruits, flowers, and sweets, participated in rituals and ceremonies, echoing chants and hymns that filled the air with devotion and reverence. The spirit of Dasara was visible everywhere from bustling temple courtyards to streets lined with celebratory decorations.
Cranes were seen placed at strategic points at Tank Bund for immersing the idols of Goddess Durga.
People of all ages embraced the occasion, performing traditional rituals and attending cultural events organized to commemorate this auspicious day. Dasara in Hyderabad is not just a festival but a celebration of faith, family, and community. As devotees offered prayers to Goddess Durga, the city resonated with unity, joy, and the timeless message of righteousness prevailing over evil.