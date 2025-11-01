CM placates two sulking senior leaders with posts

Hyderabad: Ina bid to placate two sulking senior leaders and MLAs, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appointed the minister aspirants, P Sudharshan Reddy and Prem Sagar Rao, as Advisor to the state government and Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman respectively on Friday. The two leaders had reportedly been staying away from government activities due to not being given an opportunity in the Cabinet. Prem Sagar Rao was recently admitted to hospital and is undergoing medical treatment.

Congress MLA P Sudarshan Reddy, who represents the Bodhan Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district, has been appointed as an Advisor to the Telangana Government (Implementation of all flagship welfare and developmental schemes), with the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister. Sudarshan Reddy will review the implementation of all flagship welfare and developmental schemes with district collectors, secretaries of departments, and other officers concerned. Prem Sagar Rao was also given the Cabinet rank status with all facilities in his new role as Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman.