CM warns BJP against insulting Gaddar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that the street where the BJP party office is located will be named after Gaddar if the party leaders make insulting comments against the revolutionary poet.

“A Union Minister was speaking nonsense. I am warning the BJP that the party office address will be changed if Gaddar is insulted again. I will name the street of the party office after Gaddar”, the CM said, adding that the previous rulers insulted Gaddar by keeping him to sit outside the gate and finally the BRS lost power. The BJP leaders will also face the same fate, he cautioned.

The Chief Minister criticised the Union government for not considering the names proposed for Padma Awards by the state government.

“We proposed to the Centre to confer Chukka Ramaiah, Andesri, Jayadhir Tirumal Rao, Goreti Venkanna and Gaddar with Padma awards. None of them are Congress party leaders. Five persons in the neighbouring state of AP have been given Padma awards. The proposed five persons from Telangana are also popular. We wrote a letter to the Prime Minister expressing our protest and thought the Centre will correct their mistake in the future but there is no response yet”, he said.

Participating in Gaddar’s birth anniversary celebrations, Revanth Reddy said that he maintained good relations with the departed revolutionary writer and used to speak to him in the difficult times in his political career over the last 10 years.

The government had already constituted the Gaddar Awards and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka was entrusted with the responsibility of finalising everything, he said, and added that the government will also take a decision to establish a Gaddar Memorial at Necklace Road soon.