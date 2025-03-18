CM writes to PM, seeks appt over BC quota enhancement

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant an appointment to meet an all-party delegation on the enhancement of BC quota.

In a letter to the PM, the Chief Minister said that Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI parties would like to meet and discuss the issue of the increase of BC quota to 42 per cent and the bills adopted by the Telangana Assembly to this effect.

The CM said that the Telangana government, based on resolution passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly, has recently taken up comprehensive Door-to-Door Household Socio, Educational, Economic, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey in the state.

The CM explained the official process in adopting two bills for implementing 42 per cent BC reservation in the letter. The government has also introduced two Bills – The Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Education Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under State Bill, 2025) for enhancement of reservations in Educational Institutions and for appointments in the Public Services in the State for the Backward Classes from 29 per cent to 42 per cent. The second bill is “The Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies Bill, 2025) for enhancement of reservation in Local Bodies for Backward Classes to 42 per cent and adopted in the house.

He said that the state government was seeking the support of the union government and requested the Prime Minister for appointment to meet the all party delegation.