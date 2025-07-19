CMO another name for hatching conspiracies, allege BRS netas

Hyderabad: Ridiculing allegations of corruption levelled against KTR and Kavitha concerning the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), BRS leaders have alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has been transformed into a “conspiracy manufacturing office.”

Addressing a press conference, former Chairman of the Telangana Sports Authority, Dr Anjaneya Goud, claimed that the Chief Minister’s Office in the state had become a hub for orchestrating conspiracies. “The CMO has been converted into a conspiracy manufacturing office,” he asserted. Goud further alleged that recent newspaper reports implicating KTR, Kavitha, and Raj Pakal in an HCA scam were part of such fabricated stories, and that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s followers were exploiting the HCA apparatus for financial gain.

The BRS leader highlighted that when Azharuddin was the HCA president, the Justice L Nageswara Rao Committee had reported numerous irregularities. Goud questioned what action was taken in response. He also asked whether there were no irregularities in HCA when Vivek was president. Pointing out that Azharuddin and Minister Vivek were both in the Congress party, he demanded to know why action should not be taken against them. “During the Miss World beauty pageant, Revanth Reddy invited a BCCI official and concocted a plan to take over HCA,” Goud claimed. “MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Revanth’s follower Rohin Reddy have a role in the conspiracy to defame HCA. Both of them have also recently established cricket clubs. They are conspiring to make Rohin Reddy the HCA president. How can MP Gaddam Vamsi say a few days ago that a trick is going to happen in HCA?”

Anjaneya Goud further stated that BJP leader D Guruva Reddy, who filed the complaint about HCA, was an “anonymous person.” He questioned how newspapers could publish stories implying that Guruva Reddy’s complaint would damage KTR’s reputation. Goud emphasised that the HCA has a hundred-year history and all records for transactions made by the HCA president are available. He accused Revanth Reddy, who has claimed to expose various frauds, of sacrificing sports for his “money hunt.” Goud dismissed as “a complete lie” any claims that KTR’s relatives were given IPL food contracts.

Stating that all HCA contracts were conducted in the name of the secretary, Goud questioned whether Secretary Devaraj was being protected by Congress leader Keshav Rao for this reason. He also asked why Devaraj, who should have been designated as A1, was instead listed as A2. Goud claimed there were many cheating cases against the complainant, Guruva Reddy, and questioned whether authorities would believe him and file cases.

The BRS leader concluded by stating that the cost of Uppal Stadium, initially projected at Rs 20 crore, had increased to Rs 100 crore, demanding an inquiry into this matter first. BRSV President Gellu Srinivas Yadav, former corporation chairman Palle Ravikumar, and BRS leaders Mahipal Mudiraj and Bachu Srinivas were also present at the press conference.