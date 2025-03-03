Collaborate with Centre for state’s devpt: TG BJP to CM

Hyderabad: BJP State Spokesperson NV Subhash stated that the way State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spoke at the Wanaparthy public meeting on Sunday reflects poorly on his character and is primarily an insult to the office of the Chief Minister.

“It is inappropriate for the Chief Minister of Telangana to speak singularly against G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Coal and Mines. Instead of addressing issues with the Central Government appropriately, the State Chief Minister should respectfully meet with the Central Minister to discuss the problems facing the State and collaborate on its development.

As the Minister of Coal and Mines at the Central Government level, Kishan Reddy represents the interests of the people of Telangana. Conducting himself in such a singular and confrontational manner is not fitting for a Chief Minister,” he said.

“Former Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhara Rao similarly used derogatory language, leaving the people of Telangana feeling neglected and unaware of his activities in the farmhouse. Arrogance and authoritarianism do not serve the current Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, well,” he added.

He alleged that CM Revanth Reddy had reportedly fallen out of the good books of the party high command. To divert the attention of people from the party's internal bickerings and his own position in the party, Revanth Reddy is resorting to personal attacks against the BJP state president, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He said that the BJP urged the Chief Minister to show respect to others based on his position and to collaborate with the Central Government for the development of the state while honouring Union Ministers from the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing comprehensive support to Telangana for the development of both the country and its states.