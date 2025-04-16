Cong lawmakers urge CM to take stringent action against BRS MLA

Hyderabad: The Congress legislators expressed anguish and gave sharp reactions over alleged statements by BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. They urged the Chief Minister to initiate a probe and book case against the MLA for allegedly conspiring to topple the present government.

Reacting to Dubbaka MLA’s statement, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said a conspiracy was being hatched to topple their government and described this as the idea of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. While highlighting that the MLA has only uttered the words of KCR, he said that the BRS was day dreaming about toppling the government. He called on the people to stay vigilant in this matter and remain cautious about the developments.

While referring to the launch of Bhu Bharati portal, the Revenue Minister held that those who indulged in corruption were afraid of the new Revenue law as they would be exposed following the replacement of Dharani with Bhu Bharati.

Minister Ponnan Prabhakar, taking a swipe at Dubbaka MLA, said how come a man handling the transport business began his new venture into astrology. He asked how he would get away with this type of nonsense talk and felt that Congress was geared up for any type of challenge, including attempts of toppling the government.

PCC chief and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud ridiculed the statements made by BRS MLA and expressed confidence that the Congress government in the state has all the strength of common people.

He also expressed suspicion that there was a conspiracy behind the words of BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. Amongst those who urged the Chief Minister to order a probe to uncover the conspiracy were Government Whip Aadi Srinivas and Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.