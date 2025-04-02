Cong MLC slams KTR’s double standards over UoH protest

Hyderabad: Alleging that My Home Vihanga was constructed on the same Kancha Gachibowli lands, MLC Balmoor Venkat held a demonstration near the residential complex on Tuesday. Describing this as BRS leader K T Rama Rao’s hypocrisy, he questioned the former MA&UD minister for giving up the land to the infrastructure company.

Protesting along with NSUI leaders and party workers, Balmoor Venkat raised slogans against BRS, BJP parties for their double standards. Blaming both the parties for their attempts to draw political mileage, he held that these parties had no sympathy towards the HCU students. “Some people thought that these lands should belong to private individuals. In this same survey number 25, 25 acres were given to My Home Vihanga while BRS was in power. Big buildings were built here and a 100 feet road was laid for two buildings.

Former Minister Srinivas Goud is trying to occupy 20 acres of land allotted to trade unions under fake names. Srinivas Goud was speaking out while being afraid of losing those 20 acres to the government. Why is the fact-finding committee not coming to the My Home constructions built on government land? Didn’t KTR see that the environment would be damaged when he gave 25 acres to My Home Vihanga?” he asked.