Cong to allocate districts to PCC observers today

Hyderabad: The Congress party will be formally allocating each district to a State observer who is already identified. Out of the 33 districts, training for close to 20 of these observers will begin from Wednesday. Aimed at strengthening the party from grassroots, the campaign is part of the ‘Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan’.

According to party sources, the meeting being attended by PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan will give direction to the observers about their responsibilities in their designated districts. In wake of the impending local body polls, the districts which are being prioritised will be those where there is dire need of strengthening of cadre and where the party stands vulnerable to rivals. “I have been invited to attend as State observer for the training session tomorrow at Indira Bhavan. They are yet to allocate districts to any of the observers and I believe the initially list of observers may contain around 20 names, while the remaining may be allocated later. The priority I believe will be given to districts where it stands weak,” said one of the observers.

The decision to appoint observers was taken on April 17. Based on the reports of these observers the party will appoint the presidents at different levels including district and also mandal. This is on the lines of Gujarat and as part of the ‘Sanghatan Srujan Abhiyan’.

PAC meeting in presence of AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala

The PCC will also be holding a PAC (Political Affairs Committee) meeting on Wednesday in presence of AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala. This meeting will be attended by DCC presidents, members of PAC, Ministers besides AICC State incharge and PCC president. The PAC meeting will primary focus to assuage the differences within the party leadership, apart from chalking out strategies for winning the upcoming polls including GHMC and local body polls.