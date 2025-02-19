Cops crack down on illegal sand mining, seize 1,098 tons

Hyderabad: In a special drive against illegal sand mining and transportation, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, along with Mandal Revenue Officials, raided an illegal sand business on Tuesday. The crackdown across Hyderabad zones including North, West and Central is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal sand extraction and transportation. Police seized over 1,098 tons of sand.

The operation was conducted across the Commissionerate limits, with 889 tons of sand seized in the North Zone from areas like Tukaramgate, Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Begumpet and Secunderabad. This was followed by the seizure of 143 tons of sand in Janakamma Thota and Yousufguda in the West Zone.

In the Central Zone, officers confiscated 66 tons of sand in Musheerabad, Gandhi Nagar, and Domalguda.

The raids were carried out by Inspectors E Jangaiah, Mohd Khaleelpasha, and K Saidulu, from the West,

Central, and North Zones, along with Task Force teams and Mandal Revenue Officials.

According to the police, the department will continue to take strict action against illegal sand transportation and mining activities.

During the raid, police found that individuals were selling sand illegally without waybills, permits, or other necessary documentation from the mining authority. Some traders presented delivery papers indicating destinations in other districts, but they were instead dumping and selling the sand in Hyderabad at inflated prices, illegally profiting by deceiving customers.

The police have urged traders to comply with legal requirements, state that selling sand without waybills or valid permits is illegal. They have also requested the public to report any such illegal activities by dialing 100.