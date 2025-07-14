Cops nab 528 for drunk driving

Hyderabad: Ina major drive against drunk and driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 528 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during late-night checks conducted on weekends across multiple locations under Cyberabad police Commissionerate.

The Traffic Police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend. According to Cyberabad traffic police, the police on weekends had been organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving.

During the drive, of total 528, as many as 391 were two-wheeler drivers, 22 three-wheeler drivers, 113 four-wheeler drivers and 2 heavy vehicles. Police said 44 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. The RC Puram zone reported the highest cases with 94 followed by Miyapur (65), Gachibowli (48), and Narsingi with 46 cases respectively.Of total, the highest offenders were the age between 21-30 with 218 offenders followed by 175 caught were of age group 31-40 years and 98 offenders of 41-50 years old. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court.

The police urged the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine, said the police officer.