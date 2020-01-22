Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna inspects drainage

BN Reddy Nagar: Corporator Lakshmi Prasanna Ram Mohan Goud inspected the drainage in the division and reached BN Reddy Nagar Phase-1 with engineering staff on Wednesday. She studied the problems due to leakages and damage and instructed officials to clear the issue at the earliest. Badhru Nayak, Tirupati, Srikanth and colony locals were present.