Country Club Announces Asia’s Biggest New Year Bash 2026

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 1:51 PM IST
Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd has unveiled Asia’s grandest New Year Bash 2026, headlined by its iconic ‘War of DJs’. Hosted across major cities, the flagship celebration in Hyderabad’s Police Hockey Stadium will feature celebrity acts, DJ battles, and electrifying performances.

Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy highlighted Country Club’s milestone year, including 41 new franchises and expanding Pickleball facilities to promote fitness and global sports participation.

The event also honoured the late Zarine Khan, whose visionary designs shaped the brand’s legacy. Members can expect a high-energy, family-friendly night to ring in the new year.

