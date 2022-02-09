Courts, judges for new districts soon: A Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: Law and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday announced that the government has decided to set up courts in the newly formed districts with judges soon. The high court will soon take a decision in this regard, as the government was ready to extend all support, he said.

The minister held a high-level review meeting with State Planning Commission deputy chairman B Vinod Kumar, department secretary Santhosh Reddy and other officials.

He said the government was ready to take all measures to provide timely services to people in new districts. As per the commitment and vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, efforts were being made to provide more judicial services in districts. A decision was taken to set up new courts in districts and appoint new judges and staff, he explained.

The minister said except Bhupalapally, other districts have necessary courts and the government will take immediate steps in this regard. New courts with more facilities will be set up. As a result, cases in combined districts will be shifted to the new courts for speedy justice, he added. In this regard, he enquired with officials about works and progress.