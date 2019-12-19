CPI asks govt to reclaim govt land

Pargi: The CPI has demanded that the revenue authorities take over the government land, which is in the clutches of encroachers. They submitted a memorandum to deputy tahasildar Vajesh here on Wednesday.

According to the party leaders, there is a government land about 14 acres and 39 kuntas in survey number 18. But the government could take over only nine acres and 39 kuntas and remaining five acres are in the hands of private people.

The party demanded that the land should be taken back from the people and initiate legal action against them. Party's division secretary Peer Mohammed, mandal secretary M Venkatesh, N Vemanna, K Jagdeeshwar were present