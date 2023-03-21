Crops in 1.5L acres damaged due to rains: TRBS chief

Hyderabad: Stating that crop in about 1.50 lakh acres was damaged because of the heavy rains and hailstorms, the Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has urged the Centre to send the central team for enumeration of losses and provide financial assistance to the State.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRS legislature party office along with MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, KP Vivekanand, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the mango orchards, maize, and jowar crops were damaged because of the recent hailstorm in some districts. The State government will come to the rescue of the farmers, but the Centre should also send teams and help them.

Earlier, when there was a similar situation and when the State sought Rs 7,000 crore as compensation, the Centre gave just Rs 230 crore.

The BRS leader said that the Fasal Beema Yojna by the Centre was not beneficial to the farmers and was only beneficial to the insurance companies.

While the premium paid to the company was Rs 880 Crore, the farmers got Rs 485 Crore. This is the reason why even the BJP ruled states, including Gujarat, are not implementing the Centre's Fasal Beema Yojna.

The BRS leader took exception to the criticism by BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar stating that inspite of knowing the system being in the office, the former IPS officer was talking like BJP and Congress leaders. MLA Vivekanand said that the BJP leaders were trying to create unrest among the unemployed. He said the party would take legal action against Bandi Sanjay if he talks without evidence.