CRPF is the best among paramilitary forces: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad / Ranchi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised the remarkable courage displayed by CRPF forces in combating separatism in the Northeastern states, Maoist activities in the Nothern states, and terrorism, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bandi Sanjay on Friday at Jamshedpur garlanded the statue of revolutionary hero Birsa Munda and paid tribute to him. Then, visited the CRPF headquarters and inaugurated several new buildings during a ceremony attended by MP Vidyut Baran Mahato, Additional DG Amit Kumar, and officers Shalini and Saket Kumar, along with several senior police officials. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Bandi Sanjay, addressing the after the inauguration, stated, “The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is one of the best paramilitary forces in the world. It is an honour to inaugurate the new buildings at the CRPF headquarters in Jamshedpur. The services and sacrifices made by CRPF forces for the security of our country are invaluable. The CRPF is well-equipped to effectively handle a variety of challenging situations.”

He inaugurated 480 Type-2 and 24 Type-3 family quarters, as well as a storage building, a tradesman’s shop, a 20-bed hospital, an officers’ mess, and a main barracks for 180 personnel, on a 165-acre site at the CRPF Group Headquarters in Jamshedpur. “These residential quarters will provide a safe environment for CRPF jawans and their families, ensuring their children receive a good education and enabling the personnel to serve the country with peace of mind,” Bandi Sanjay stated.