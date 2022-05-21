CS Somesh Kumar directs officials to make all arrangements for PM Modi's visit

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad on May 26.

At a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan, the Chief Secretary reviewed the arrangements being made in connection with the visit of the PM.

Somesh Kumar directed officials to follow each and every procedure properly as per the protocol with effective coordination of all line departments so as to ensure that there is no communication gap.

