CV Anand conducts draw of lots for admissions in Young India Police School

Hyderabad: With the recently launch of Young India Police School website by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, which marked the formal opening of admissions, the draw of lots, for admissions of the upcoming academic year was held on Thursday at the YIPS campus in Manchirevula by CV Anand, DG and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

The Commissioner personally conducted the draw for various classes from class 1 to 5 and handed over admission letters to the parents on the spot.

Each class offers 40 seats including 20 reserved for children of uniformed service personnel and 20 for the general public.

On Thursday, the admissions were allotted – class-1 (nine admissions), class-2 (eight admissions), class-3 (ten admission), class-4 (ten admission) and class-5 (eight admissions) with totaling 45 for police personnel children and 11 others.

The principal, parents, and senior police officials were present at the event. The parents welcomed the transparent approach taken by the school.

With the successful completion of the admission process, YIPS is ready to welcome its first batch of students across multiple classes. The CM will inaugurate the school in the first week of April.

The school continues to uphold its commitment to fairness and transparency in the admission process. Given the overwhelming response and the large number of applications received, the school committee adopted a lottery-based admission system to ensure transparency.