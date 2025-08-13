CV Anand holds review meet on arrangements for Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Vinayaka Chaturthi festival, Hyderabad City police commissioner C.V. Anand held a preparatory video conference regarding the installation and immersion of Ganesh idols. The commissioner discussed the matter in detail with all Hyderabad City Police personnel, from Sub-Inspectors to the Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city. It has been observed that for the past three years, the Milad un Nabi festival has coincided with the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations. Since this year is no exception, CV Anand gave detailed instructions on the precautions to be taken to ensure both events proceed smoothly.

During the conference, the Commissioner provided comprehensive instructions on the precautions to be taken during the installation of the idols, how to coordinate with the mandap organizers until the time of immersion, and the security arrangements required during the immersion processions.

He instructed all Sector S.I.s and Police Station S.H.O.s to collect complete details of the mandaps in their respective areas. This information will facilitate geo-tagging, which will be useful for managing security arrangements and tracking the movement of idols during the immersion procession.

The Commissioner further advised that meetings should be held frequently at the police station level with mandap organizers to coordinate and provide them with the necessary facilities.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP Law and Order; P. Viswa Prasad, Additional CP Crime; Joel Davis, Joint CP Traffic; and other officials virtually attended the meeting.