CV Anand urges cops to be on toes during Holi

Hyderabad: In view of the festival Holi, coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a video conference with the Hyderabad city police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that after about 35 years, the Holi festival and the second Friday of the month of Ramzan have come on the same day. Therefore, he suggested that pickets be set up in sensitive and important areas of each zone. He said that advance measures have been taken to ensure the smooth conduct of both festivals.

The Commissioner asked the police officers to take advance measures and be careful to prevent any untoward incidents. He suggested that a tight vigil be set up on anti-social forces and vagabonds.

The Commissioner CV Anand wished the people of Hyderabad a happy Holi, wishing that the colourful Holi would brighten up their lives.

Vikram Singh Mann Additional CP Law and Order and Chaitanya Kumar DCP Special Branch Hyderabad and virtually all the zonal officers Hyderabad participated in this video conference.