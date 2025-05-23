Cyber crime cops arrest man posing as CM’s OSD in online fraud case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested a 32-year-old man from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, involved in social media fraud. He impersonated himself as Personal Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Telangana State. The police arrested Budumuru Nagaraju, an Ex cricket player (Andhra), of Srikakulam district.

According to the police, the accused had created fake email ID and sent fraudulent emails to various business persons while impersonating the Personal Secretary and OSD to the Chief Minister of Telangana. He was involved in 13 cases in Telangana and 16 cases in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) is pending against him in the XII ACMM Court, Nampally.

The police received a complaint from OSD to CM of Telangana regarding fake mail IDs and WhatsApp calls, of certain individual with mobile number-9666349191, who falsely claimed complainant’s identity as Personal Secretary and OSD to the CM of Telangana. Amongst others, in the latest incident, the offender with the above mobile number had reached out to Krishna Mohan Bollineni, MD Bollineni Infra Projects via the email address [email protected].

On several occasions in the past, it was brought to their attention that the accused had reached out to multiple individuals through email, WhatsApp, and phone calls. These included Aravind Sanka, Managing Director of Rapido; Srinivas Gupta Verrabomma, Chairman of Gupta Realty; Krishna Mohan Bollineni, Managing Director of Bekem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd; Sri Chakradhar and Nitin Koushal, Managing Directors of Country Delight; among others, in an attempt to solicit financial assistance.

The DCP of cyber crime said that the accused created fake email IDs and WhatsApp account with the mail ID of persons who are in high positions in government and sent mails, messages, WhatsApp calls to persons who are rich and holding different businesses, companies and are highly reputed in the society, in an effort to solicit financial assistance.

Victims of cybercrime or online fraud are advised to immediately call 1930 or visit https://cybercrime.gov.in for assistance and to file a complaint.