Cyber Crime unit refunds victim’s `36.5 lakh lost in digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police refunded an amount of Rs 36.50 lakh to a victim who was duped by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of FedEx courier.

According to police, a complaint was received from a 71-year-old male retired government employee from Hyderabad. The fraudster managed to convince him to transfer Rs 43,00,000 to bank accounts provided by them. Following the complaint, the Cyber Crime Unit registered a case U/Sec 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act, and U/Sec 111(2) (b), 308(2), 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) of the BNS, and initiated an investigation.

The unit worked diligently to issue notices to the bank officials, followed up with them to freeze the fraudulent amount, and guided the complainant in filing a petition in court for the refund of the held funds. Consequently, Rs 36,50,000 was successfully refunded through demand draft to the victim.

Based on the refund orders passed by the Magistrate XII of ACMM Court, Anusha and the team effort of the cyber crime teams, the respective banks refunded the amount to the victim’s accounts.

The Cyber Crime unit advised people not to panic if they receive any threatening video calls claiming to be as CBI, RBI, ED, Customs, judges, cyber crime police, Narcotics, FedEx, BSNL, TRAI, etc. No government agency or law enforcement officials will make such Skype calls and demand money for clearing the issue. There is no digital arrest and online enquiry in the system.

There is a possibility to get a refund of at least part of the lost and put a hold on the amount if it is reported immediately. Victims of such cyber frauds can report immediately on the helpline number 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in.