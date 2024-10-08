Cyberabad police discuss strategies with IT industry to alleviate traffic

Hyderabad: In a crucial step to tackle the escalating traffic issues in Cyberabad, particularly within the IT corridor, Cyberabad police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, alongside Joint Commissioner of Traffic, D Joel Davis, held a high-level interactive meeting with leaders from the IT industry on Monday. The purpose of this gathering was to discuss short-term and medium-term strategies to alleviate traffic congestion in the bustling IT centres of Hitech City and the Financial District.

During the meeting, several actionable strategies were discussed, including staggered shifts to ease traffic across the week and within the day. The police asked IT companies to share information on the arrival patterns for better data collection and prediction and the installation of cameras on high-rise buildings for live monitoring of traffic flow. Notable participants from leading companies including Infosys, Microsoft, Micron, WIPRO, TCS, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, Deloitte, DBS Tech, Realpage, LTIMindtree, Broadridge, ServiceNow, ZF, CtrlS, State Street, HSBC, Amazon, and others were present.

It was discussed that with the support of traffic marshals to enable better traffic management, CSR funds will be utilised for this initiative and employee carpooling will be encouraged. Improvement of roads and creating alternate routes to help ease some of the traffic flows were considered. Further, improving public transport infrastructure for support staff across Hitech City and Financial District areas, including parking facilities and bus bays at Raidurgam metro station, and Image Towers, was discussed.

Police suggested the use of FOBs for better movement of pedestrians and easy access to IT parks, and a centralised transportation system or shared shuttles within IT parks.

Some of the action items need coordination with other departments, and it was agreed to do a follow-up meeting in the next couple of weeks with stakeholders from TGIIC, TSRTC, GHMC, and other relevant government departments.

Ramesh Kaza, secretary of SCSC, suggested forming small cluster groups to oversee the execution of each action item.

Prashanth Nandella, president of HYSEA, added that SCSC and HYSEA will collaborate closely to create a task force and hold periodic meetings to review progress and ensure impactful results.

Prominent industry and government leaders, including Bharani Aroll, past president of HYSEA, and Amarnath Atmakuri, CRO, ITE and C Department, were actively involved in the discussions.