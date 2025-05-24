Daddy-Daugther Duo Duel: Top BRS netas mum on Kavitha’s letter to KCR

Hyderabad: While the letter written by BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha to the party president K Chandrashekar Rao created ripples in the cadre, the top leaders in the party were tight lipped and refused to speak on the issue.

The BRS cadre stayed away when Kavitha landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. There were supporters of Telangana Jagruti and some of the BC organisations seen welcoming her, who came from the US after attending the graduation ceremony of her son. The followers were carrying placards and cutouts of Kavitha with a caption of ‘Team Kavitha Akka’. There was curiosity among the party circles about what the BRS MLC would talk about before she landed at the airport.

The top party leaders were however tight lipped on the issue. When media persons tried to question the BRS leaders like working president KT Rama Rao, he said he would respond later. When a scribe questioned once again on the letter, KTR asked why he was in a hurry and informed the reporter that he would talk later. Similar was the case with the senior leader T Harish Rao, who also avoided questions from media.

However, some of the leaders had supported Kavitha on some issues. Talking to an electronic media channel, one of the founder members of TRS V Prakash said that there were valuable suggestions on some issues. He said that writing a letter was fine but the letter should not have come out. “I have also written a letter on many occasions. Letter coming out will be considered as indiscipline, but this is not a big problem, KCR will call her to his house and settle the issue within two minutes,” said Prakash. He said that Kavitha raised a valid point that leaders who were in the party since the agitation were not given a chance to speak in public meetings. He said that S Madhusudhana Chary was limited to calling out names and only Erabelli Dayakar Rao and KCR addressed in the meeting. However, he said that there was nothing wrong in KCR not targeting BJP. Every meeting has a purpose and in this meeting the target was Congress party, hence the BJP was not targeted.