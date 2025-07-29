Dattatreya fetes Army Major for river rafting feat

Hyderabad: Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana honoured Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM, serving as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army hailing from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh at his residence in Ramnagar on Monday.

Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM had recently become the only woman in a world-record-setting Brahmaputra River rafting expedition, covering 1,040 kilometers over 28 days in an initiative led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS).