Live
- Lavish spending raises eyebrows in bankrupt BeMC
- Patra duped of Rs 25L in land fraud case
- Ritwik Ghatak to be honoured at IFFM with retrospect on his birth centenary
- AP CM Chandrababu Singapore Visit continues for third day, here is the schedule
- Pany meets deceased medico’s family
- Odisha to launch State-level ‘Panchayat Puraskar’
- Infant sold by parents rescued in Bargarh
- Two dead, 2 missing as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Himachal's Mandi
- Five dead in shooting at New York office building, suspect killed
- Parents allege medical negligence for baby’s death
Dattatreya fetes Army Major for river rafting feat
Highlights
Hyderabad: Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana honoured Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM, serving as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army...
Hyderabad: Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana honoured Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM, serving as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army hailing from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh at his residence in Ramnagar on Monday.
Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM had recently become the only woman in a world-record-setting Brahmaputra River rafting expedition, covering 1,040 kilometers over 28 days in an initiative led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS).
Next Story