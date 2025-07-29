  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Dattatreya fetes Army Major for river rafting feat

Dattatreya fetes Army Major for river rafting feat
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana honoured Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM, serving as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army...

Hyderabad: Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana honoured Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM, serving as a Medical Officer in the Indian Army hailing from Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh at his residence in Ramnagar on Monday.

Major Kavitha Vasupalli VSM had recently become the only woman in a world-record-setting Brahmaputra River rafting expedition, covering 1,040 kilometers over 28 days in an initiative led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick