Demand for retention of Asadullah as Waqf Board CEO grows louder

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board once again pushed into crisis as CEO was replaced following the latest High Court judgement. The Court has raised questions on Md Asadullah’s continuation as CEO citing qualification and ordered his replacement. However there is growing demand for filing a counter in the High Court citing the official's integrity and performance in shielding important waqf properties from encroachment.

On Monday, several representatives of different organisations visited Haj House to submit a memorandum to the Waqf board to take necessary steps to retain services of Asadullah. Led by former MP Syed Aziz Pasha the representatives waited in vain as Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni failed to turn up at his chambers. “The situation of the existing Waqf board is also worsening because the managing committee of the mosques are being constituted without any election. The managing committee of many mosques have been running illegally for the last 10 to 15 years,” alleged those who were present.

“The way Waqf properties faced encroachment during the previous KCR regime, still continues. Despite spending crores of funds, Waqf is losing prime properties in court cases. We request the Government to conduct enquiry against all proceedings issued during KCR government and take necessary steps to bring transparency in the affairs of the existing Waqf board,” they added.