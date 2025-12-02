Deputy Mayor orders swift action on 219 Prajavani grievances

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Deputy Mayor Mote Srilatha Shobhan Reddy has directed officials to resolve all complaints and grievances submitted under the Prajavani programme at the earliest. On Monday, during the Prajavani grievance redressal session held at the GHMC Head Office, citizens from different areas presented their appeals directly to the Deputy Mayor, who personally reviewed the complaints and issued instructions to concerned officials for immediate resolution. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Mayor instructed officials not to show negligence in addressing public grievances, stressing that Heads of Departments must ensure lasting solutions so that petitioners do not have to repeatedly approach GHMC with the same issues.

The GHMC received as many as 219 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC, with a total of 69 petitions and complaints received at the GHMC headquarters. Meanwhile, as many as 150 petitions were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC, out of which 60 were received in Kukatpally zone, 32 in L B Nagar zone, 26 in Secunderabad zone, 22 in Serilingampalli zone, 8 in Charminar zone, and 2 in Khairatabad zone.

Additional Commissioners Venugopal, Raghu Prasad, Subhadra Devi, Satyanarayana, Mangatayaru, CE Ratnakar, Housing CE Nityananda, Additional CCPs Gangadhar, Venkanna, Pradeep, and others were present.