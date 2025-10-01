DGP Jitender gets an emotional farewell on retirement

Hyderabad: DGP Dr. Jitender retired on Tuesday and went emotional in a speech thanking his parents at the Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Telangana bid an emotional farewell to its Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, at a poignant ceremony held at the Police Academy in Hyderabad. After over three decades of distinguished service, including fifteen impactful months as DGP, Jitender spoke with visible emotion, thanking his family, his wife, children, son-in-law, siblings, and, in particular, recalling the profound influence of his late parents. Their enduring lessons about values and integrity were central to his speech and legacy, as he went emotional on stage, reflecting on a life dedicated not only to law enforcement but also to the ideals instilled by his upbringing.

Throughout his illustrious 33-year career, Dr. Jitender made significant strides in modernizing and elevating Telangana’s policing standards. During his tenure, cybercrime, narcotics, and organized betting operations faced renewed and effective crackdowns. The Telangana Police topped the recent India Justice Report rankings, a testament to its team’s professionalism and commitment to maintaining peace and order. He spearheaded large-scale investigations and technology-driven policing, setting up approximately 10 lakh CCTV cameras to enhance state security. He ensured that all sensational crimes were solved promptly, often within 48 to 72 hours, utilizing both technology and skilled personnel.

Dr. Jitender belongs to the 1992 batch of the Indian Police Service. His wide-ranging roles included serving as SP of Mahbubnagar and Guntur, DIG in Vizag and Warangal ranges, and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Hyderabad, where he pioneered automated signals, intelligent traffic management, and India’s first cashless challan system. As Principal Secretary to the government, he managed key departments including Police, Fire Services, Prisons, and Vigilance. His service has been recognized with multiple awards, including the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Meritorious Service, and Distinguished Service, as well as the Internal Security Medal of India.

Jitender’s farewell was marked not only by the enumeration of achievements but also by his heartfelt thanks to the government, his colleagues, and his family for their unwavering support. Deeply moved, he told those gathered: “Having lost both my parents, I often found myself away from family and relatives due to my duties, but they have shown tremendous resilience.” He emphasized that the sacrifices of policing are not only professional, but personal, and urged that technology must never undermine the human values required in law enforcement.

With his retirement, Dr. Jitender leaves Telangana Police an enduring legacy of service, innovation, and professional integrity.

The baton now passes to Shivadhar Reddy, with hopes that the spirit of technological advancement, compassion, and dedication will continue to guide the force. At the close of his address, Jitender, remembered most for his humanity and commitment to duty, left the stage not just as a decorated officer, but as a leader who forever etched the importance of values at home and in uniform.