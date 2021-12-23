Dharani, Dalit Bandhu: Stood KCR govt in good stead

♦ Despite huge dent to its exchequer caused due to Covid-induced second lockdown, the State government continues implementation of its flagship welfare schemes

♦ Launches Dharani to address the decades-old problems faced by farmers in getting title deeds and land ownership

♦ Announces Dalit Bandhu to uplift poor Dalits by providing them an aid of Rs 10 lakh

♦ However, it is in dire need to mobilise funds to meet the financial requirement for Dalit Bandhu implementation

♦ Analysts suggest that the government look for other ways of revenue generation instead of relying on borrowings as the State's debt burden has already touched a high

Hyderabad: Despite the second wave of corona throwing hurdles in its way, the year 2021 will remain as a momentous one for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's government with it taking a few bold decisions to move the State towards achieving Bangaru Telangana.

The launch of Dharani portal to offer a variety of services related to land ownership to farmers and the unique Dalit Bandhu scheme aiming to uplift the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities economically were among the important initiatives taken by the KCR government this year. Reservations in the allotment of government contract works to BCs, SCs and STs was yet another major decision taken by the Chief Minister.

The year has begun with high expectations by overcoming the first wave of Corona pandemic which shook the State, mainly in the financial aspect in 2020. Despite facing the corona challenges, the government succeeded in streamlining the implementation of welfare and development programmes. The unexpected second wave of the pandemic hit the Telangana and landed the government in trouble again.

Undeterred by Covid scare, the State government has taken up the revamp of the entire Revenue department aiming to bring in transparency in the land administration. As part of it, the government launched the Dharani portal on a priority basis and addressed the decades-old problems faced by farmers in getting title deeds and the ownership of lands. The launch of Dalit Bandhu was another major scheme launched by the government in 2021. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will get Rs 10 lakh grant with cent per cent subsidy. The government already spent Rs 2,000 crore on the scheme and the Chief Minister announced that Rs 20,000 crore would be earmarked for the scheme from next financial year.

The major challenge before the government, however, is to mobilise the funds to meet the financial requirement for the implementation of Dalit Bandhu.

Analysts says the only challenge before the government is to improve revenue generation to meet the financial requirements. They suggested the government not to rely on borrowings as the State's debt burden had already touched high.