Dharani opened a Pandora’s Box of new problems: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy said that over the last 9 years, the BRS party has emerged as an undemocratic, tyrannical force that continues to perpetuate a Nizami mindset.

In a statement from the National Capital on Monday, he said that the Telangana government’s decision to ban media channels and newspapers such as V-6 and others that fight for the common man and expose government failures is still fresh in everyone’s mind. One must also not forget Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s crass threats to journalists where he has threatened to bury them 10 kilometres underground.

These actions are nothing but an attempt to continue the feudal practices of the Nizam that should have been dismantled a long time ago. Like the Nizam, this BRS government believes in power and authority without any responsibility. This arrogance is the root cause of all issues that Telangana faces today, he added.

A public statement by a private company on Dharani on Monday is another shameful attempt by the BR’s government to wash its hands off an issue that is affecting every Telangana citizen, especially the 75 lakh farmers in the state.

Instead of assuring the farmers and common citizens that their lands and earnings accrued through hard work are safe from illegal occupation and unscrupulous elements, the government is hiding behind the statements of a private company.

Kishan Reddy made it clear that the buck stops with the Government of Telangana and they are answerable for the current fiasco regarding issues plaguing the Dharani Portal.

To therefore pin the blame onto others or to hide behind them shows moral and ethical bankruptcy.

There is no doubt that Technology and data privacy are germane to the issue at hand. However, it is the responsibility of the Government to acknowledge and rectify the issues at hand. It also needs to reflect on the ham-handed manner in which the Dharani system was brought in.

Instead of alleviating existing pain points, the Dharani system has exacerbated old problems and created a Pandora’s Box of new problems. By abolishing the VRO system instead of doing so gradually and repurposing them to work within the Dharani system, the BRS thought that technology would be a silver bullet to all problems when human capacity issues are real. By overburdening the Collectors a new set of problems have been created.

This inability to take corrective steps has only further made things worse. On one hand, the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is providing hassle-free property certificates and title deeds to the poor through SWAMITVA yojana while the BRS government in State is continuously flailing and failing.

He asked, at least now, the BRS should acknowledge its failures and accept responsibility rather than hide behind private firms.