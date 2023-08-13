  • Menu
Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad

Dheerendra Krishna Shastri from Bageshwar Dhaam will be in Hyderabad
Highlights

Dheerendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dhaam will be the chief guest of the 'Tiranga Rally' to be taken out by the Bhagat Singh Yuva Sena at Begumbazar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Hyderabad: Dheerendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dhaam will be the chief guest of the ‘Tiranga Rally’ to be taken out by the Bhagat Singh Yuva Sena at Begumbazar on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Bhagat Singh Yuva Sena President Laddu Yadav said that every year his organisation takes up Tiranga Yatra to celebrate the Independence Day and also spread a message of patriotism among the youth. This year the Tiranga Yatra would be flagged off by Dheerendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dhaam at 10 am on Tuesday. Shastri would address a gathering before starting the Tiranga Yatra.

Dheerendra Krishna Shastri is from Bageshwar Dhaam, a religious pilgrimage in Chhatarpur District of Madhya Pradesh. He is popular among the masses by virtue of his ‘Parcha’ predicting problems of people and solving them.

