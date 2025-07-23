Dial-112 plays vital role to address distress calls in TG

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Emergency Response Support System (TGERSS), accessible via Dial-112, continues to prove its critical role in addressing emergencies throughout the state, ensuring rapid and effective responses to life-threatening situations. Recent interventions highlight the system’s efficiency in averting major incidents, safeguarding lives, and enhancing public safety.

In a notable incident, emergency teams successfully prevented a significant fire at a Café Coffee Day in SR Nagar. On 3 July, at 3:37 pm, a distress call to Dial-112 reported the blaze. TGERSS swiftly coordinated with SR Nagar police and the Fire Department, leading to the safe rescue of six individuals and hospitalisation of one injured person, with no fatalities. The fire, which originated on the ground floor and spread upwards, was extinguished within 20 minutes, with preliminary investigations pointing to an electrical short-circuit.

The TGERSS also intervened to avert harassment on the Devagiri Express. On 5 July, an SOS alert via the T-Safe app reported a male passenger photographing and videoing female passengers near Mirzapalli. Dial-112 immediately coordinated with Shankarampet and Kamareddy police, along with GRP Railway Control. The train was intercepted at Kamareddy Railway Station, where officers arrested the accused, confirming the complaint with multiple unauthorised images found on his device.

Furthermore, the system has been instrumental in preventing three suicide attempts. On 7 July, a distress call regarding a woman attempting suicide from the Bahadurpura Flyover prompted immediate action from Dial-112, with Bahadurpura Police reaching the scene within minutes to safely rescue her. Similar swift interventions on 11 July near the RTO Office in Kondapur and on 15 July in Deshaipet, Warangal, also led to successful rescues.

In a heartening case, Dial-112 facilitated the safe return of a missing child. On 10 July, an eyewitness reported a 9-year-old boy travelling alone on the Kerala Express in Warangal, suspected to be missing. The boy’s details were cross-checked using social media to identify his father. Coordination with Chhattisgarh Police and the Pursoli Village Pradhan helped locate the parents. The child was temporarily placed in a Child Stay Home under the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) before being safely reunited with his family.

These incidents underscore the timely and effective responses of the Dial-112 system in diverse critical situations.

TGERSS commended the unwavering dedication of its team in life-saving operations and swift interventions. The coordinated efforts of field officers, police stations, and emergency departments are crucial in ensuring the safety of citizens across the state. Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilise Dial-112 in times of distress.