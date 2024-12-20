Digital media eclipsing books, rues CM Revanth

Hyderabad: “The importance of books is slowly vanishing due to the rise of digital media. Conducting a book fair will always help to benefit the society and motivate people to inculcate reading habits, stated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after the inauguration of the 37th Hyderabad Book Fair here on Thursday. The book fair will conclude on December 29.

The CM added, “In addition to providing awareness, books of several renowned poets and writers of Telangana including Kaloji, Dasarathi, Andesri, Guda Anjaiah and others enlighten us on their struggles and their ideologies. Such types of books play a key role in enhancing knowledge in society.”

“With the increase in technological advancements, the importance of books is decreasing. By reading books written by historians, the history of lesser-known personalities who fought and died in Telangana struggle will it be known,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

“The armed peasant struggle and the first and second phases of Telangana movements have also been distorted to some extent. Those who got political benefits became more popular than those who participated in the Telangana movement. The names of those who fought in the Telangana movement should be written in golden words in history books”, Revanth Reddy said.

Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Culture said, “Many scholars and poets stated that reading books is key to cultivating a sense of what human beings are and for understanding the purpose of life. These types of fairs must be held regularly.”