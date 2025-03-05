Dog found in siren-blaring ambulance; cops book case against driver

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Tuesday were shocked when they found a siren-blaring ambulance carrying a pet dog.

The Panjagutta traffic police, who were checking vehicles against the traffic violations and unauthorised use of sirens in a special drive in Punjagutta, noticed a siren-blaring ambulance rushing ahead. The police stopped the speeding vehicle and found a dog inside instead of a patient. The driver Laxminarayana admitted that he was taking the dog from Himayathnagar to a veterinary hospital in Madinaguda for a sterilisation procedure.

Police officials seized the ambulance and booked a case against the driver for frivolous use of a siren.

Police officials said sirens are meant to be used only in life-threatening situations and while transporting seriously ill people. A study conducted by the Hyderabad Traffic Police last year found that ambulance drivers in the city use sirens in only 49 percent of cases for genuine emergencies.