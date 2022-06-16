Don't fall prey to designs of Opposition: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Opposition parties, like the Congress and BJP, were trying to gain political mileage out of farmers' issue and conspiring to ensure water does not reach Husnabad. Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the Opposition did the same during the Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochamma Sagar works and made farmers to face lathis. "These parties don't like any benefit reach people and farmers; hence they create disturbances.

Because of the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, there were crores of quintals of crop. The Opposition parties are in tears because they are seeing happiness on faces of farmers," observed Rao. The minister charged that the Opposition was provoking villagers to attack the irrigation officials who were working at the project sites. The officials had sought police protection which was provided. The Congress and BJP activists disturbed the situation there, claimed the minister.

Rao called upon Gouravelli villagers not to fall in the trap of the Opposition parties. He said the "government is ready to talk to villagers. Justice will be done to every affected person as per the 2013 Act. The government had acquired 3,816 acres and only 84 acres is left. If the concerned villagers go to court, their money will be deposited in court, he said, adding 97.82 per cent land acquisition has been completed and only 2.1 per cent is left.

The oustees were given Rs 15 lakh per acre and till now Rs 200 crore was spent on this. There are 693 houses there. The government gave Rs 83 crore for 683 houses in 2015 and only ten houses are left. There are family disputes in five houses. Of the 927 families identified under the relief and rehabilitation package, 927 were given compensation, he asserted.

The minister said motors have been procured from China; they have a three-year warranty. Since time was running out officials made arrangements for a wet run. He said the Gouravelli project will benefit about one lakh families.