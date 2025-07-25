Eatala presents wish list to Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday and presented a representation highlighting several issues.

The MP urged the union minister to give effect to the compassionate appointments, which should be made to provide relief to the families of workers who died due to medical and other reasons.

Similarly, he asked for carrying out the feasibility of constructing a railway line in the part where the facilities for the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, the largest tribal festival in Asia, take place, and transportation facilities should be facilitated for the devotees.

Besides, he urged the construction of the ROB at Ayodhya X Road to be taken up soon.