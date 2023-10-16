EC cracks whip, anti-defacement drive

Rangareddy: Following the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the State, the government mechanism in Rangareddy district switched to active mode and was found to implement the orders through checking transportation of liquor and cash at several points besides rolling out anti-defacing drives to remove wall writings, posters and banners stuck on public and private properties.

As per the official statistics, the election authorities and the staff on the ground removed 13,234 wall writings, posters, and banners from public properties with no cases and another 14,867 from private properties with no cases under the anti-defacement drive during the last four days.

Together the eight constituencies of the district recorded a whopping 36,342 cases of wall writings, posters, and banners from both public and private institutions during the last four days of which the EC staff removed a total of 28,101 as of Friday.

Only Friday saw 2,716 such removals from public properties and another 7,775 from private properties throughout the district. The highest number of removals reported from Shadnagar, Serilingampally, and Kalwakurthy constituencies were 725, 482, and 639 such things were removed from public properties.“Similarly, 7,665 out of 7,775 removals from private properties were done the same day with Shadnagar, (6227 removals), LB Nagar (536 removals), and Serilingampally (410 removals) topping the list. However, the statistics show that no cases were booked by the authorities for such violations of MCC. Geographically Rangareddy spreads over 5,032 sq kms of area with eight assembly constituencies that include Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Kalwakurthy, and Shadnagar fall under the gigantic enclave.

For a total number of 33,56,056 voters enrolled in the district, a number of 3,369 polling centres have been established in Rangareddy,” he said, adding that the MCC has come into effect from October 9 in the district and will continue till December 5.