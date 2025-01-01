ED Investigation Gains Momentum in Formula E Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into the alleged financial irregularities surrounding the Formula E race held in Hyderabad. Notices have been issued to key individuals, summoning them for questioning in connection with the case.

Arvind Kumar, a senior IAS officer, is scheduled to appear before the ED for questioning tomorrow. Following him, BLN Reddy is set to appear on the day after tomorrow. Notably, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao has been summoned to appear on December 7.

The ED is investigating allegations of misappropriation of funds and other financial discrepancies related to the prestigious international racing event. All individuals summoned have reportedly been served notices by ED officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case has attracted significant attention, given its high-profile nature and the involvement of prominent personalities. Further developments are expected as the questioning progresses.