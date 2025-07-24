ED issues fresh summons, asks Rana Daggubati to appear on Aug 11

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to actor Rana Daggubati in connection with its investigation into the alleged promotion of illegal online betting apps.

Sources said that the film actor has been asked to appear on August 11, following a request for additional time. He was earlier directed to appear in person on July 23.

The summons were issued after the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) earlier this month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), naming 29 individuals, including actors, television personalities, YouTubers, and influencers. The case is based on five FIRs registered in Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam, citing suspected violations of the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

The probing agency was suspecting that the film and TV celebrities promoted betting platforms such as Junglee Rummy, A23, JeetWin, Parimatch, and Lotus365, and received huge sums of money for endorsements. Those named in the ECIR include actors Praneetha and Nidhi Agarwal, as well as media personalities such as Ananya Nagella, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, and Shoba Shetty.

The ED is currently examining whether the endorsements formed a part of a coordinated strategy to funnel users to unauthorised betting platforms.