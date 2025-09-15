Efforts afoot to transform TG into ultimate wedding destination: JKR

Hyderabad: Statingth at the government was working towards making Telangana a leading destination in the world for weddings, the Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday urged the wedding planners to aim to make Telangana a leading wedding destination.

The Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was speaking at South India Wedding Planners Congress organised under the Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) in association with the Tourism Department at the Akshaya Convention in the Financial District.

The Minister said that the wedding industry in India was growing rapidly and Telangana was ready to play a key role in it. He said that the entire world was looking at India as a wedding destination and at such a time, the aim is to establish Telangana as a hub for wedding celebrations on the world map. He said that Telangana is a wonderful venue for holding weddings according to various themes and budgets, with ancient forts, palaces, dense forests, rivers, lakes, hills, modern luxury hotels. “There are many wonderful places in Telangana that can transform this wealth into a world-class wedding destination,” he said, calling upon wedding planners to see Telangana not just as a state, but as a living culture with a new perspective, and introduce it not only in India but also internationally.

The Minister called upon the brides and grooms to complete their wedding ceremonies at the unique tourist destinations in Telangana and preserve sweet memories. He said that plans would be made to promote the details of destinations across Telangana and explain why weddings should be held in Telangana. Special FAM (Familiarization) tours will be organized to directly introduce the wonderful wedding destinations of the state to the industry, licenses, permits, logistics, and necessary permissions for organizing weddings will be granted quickly, new policies are being prepared to encourage investments in this sector with private-public partnership, and the Tourism Department was moving forward with the slogan “You think, we will implement”.

The Minister said, “ You have proven yourself to be the best wedding event in South India, now it is time to become the number one wedding event in the country, and for the next edition, the name of “South Indian Wedding Planners Congress” will be changed to “Indian Wedding Planners Congress” and various cultures of India like Rajasthan, Punjab, Kashmir, Goa will be introduced on one platform,” said Krishna Rao referring to the organizers to do so.

Tourism Department Special CS Jayesh Ranjan, TCEI President Alla Balaram Babu, General Secretary Ravi Bura, and others participated in this program.