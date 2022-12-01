EFLU goes green to grow Miyawaki forests on campus

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Wednesday initiated the process to grow Miyawaki forests in its Hyderabad campus.

The plantation for developing Miyawaki forests, which was formally launched by EFLU vice chancellor and UGC New Delhi member Prof E Suresh Kumar behind the Basheer Hostel, is a joint initiative of Microsoft and EFLU.

He said that developing Miyawaki forests is one more initiative to add to the green glory of the EFLU campus, which won the Green Campus award for three consecutive years from the Horticulture Department of the Telangana government.

Prof Suresh Kumar stated that Miyawaki forests are being grown to increase dense urban forests on small patches of land, adding to the lung space of the campus.

Miyawaki forests grow faster and take shape as dense forests in a lesser amount of time compared to conventional forests.

The vice chancellor appreciated Microsoft for coming forward and launching the initiative of developing the Miyawaki forests in three different patches of land on the campus.

Prof Suresh Kumar appreciated the presence of large number of Microsoft employees, EFLU's NSS volunteers, faculty, students and non-teaching staff, who joined hands to plant the saplings.