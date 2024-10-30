Live
Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
Hyderabad: An elderly couple died while a woman is battling for her life after a major fire at a house in Rein Bazar under Yakutpura on Monday night. The fire erupted after the edible oil in the pan got overheated and led to the fire that soon spread in the house. Some crackers stored in the house for Diwali also burst due to the fire.
The couple—Heera Mohan Lal (55) and his wife Usha Rani (50)—and a family member, Shruti, were present in the house when the fire started while the family was busy preparing food on the first floor of their building. The fire spread rapidly, igniting firecrackers that were stored for sale on the premises, intensifying the blaze.
In the incident, a 15-year-old girl named Shruti also sustained serious injuries and was quickly shifted to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, along with Rein Bazar Corporator Mohammed Wasayuddin, visited the spot and also visited the hospital and enquired about Shruti’s condition.
