Falaknuma Parallel RoB Inaugurated: Hyderabad Gets Smooth Traffic Flow
Highlights
The 4-lane, 360-metre Parallel Road Overbridge (RoB) at Falaknuma, built at ₹52.03 crore, was inaugurated to ease traffic between Barkas Junction and Falaknuma Depot.
The Parallel Road Overbridge (RoB) at Falaknuma was inaugurated today. It is a 4-lane, 360-metre-long bridge built at a cost of ₹52.03 crore to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad.
The bridge will helo commuters travel smoothly and save time, especially during busy hours.
The inauguration was attended by Hyderabad Mayor, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with other officials.
