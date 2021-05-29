Hyderabad: Fear and anxiety are more dangerous than virus. Try to be positive to heal faster. As positivity strengthens mind to overcome all the difficulties that come in along with this dreadful disease, said 56-year-old Covid survivor.



Sharing his Covid journey, K Snehasish said, "On April 20 when I first experienced Covid symptoms including mild fever and body pains but first three days I ignored and my fever did not subside. I got RTPCR test done and slowly my condition got worsen. Alarmed by my condition, my family members and friends immediately started looking for a bed in the hospitals. Since it was the peak time, there were no beds available in the hospitals but somehow with the help of my relatives, they could arrange the treatment at home. With the help of online consultancy my family members helped me in the process of my home treatment and I slowly recovered."

He suggested to people that if you are tested positive, please don't do self-medication. Consult a doctor immediately and do as per their advice. Do not try to assume that your symptoms are mild or asymptomatic and take your own medication. It may appear that you are normal but by the time you realized your condition is serious. The infection might spread through your lungs and damage other organs that may lead to any other serious complications.