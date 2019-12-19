Filling up of vacancies in health department demanded

Saifabad: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, national president of BC Welfare Association, called on Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender at the secretariat on Wednesday and took up recruitment of vacant posts in department of health, medical and family welfare. BC leaders Gujja Krishna, Neela Venkatesh, AllampalliRamkoti, G Krishna Yadav and others participated in the discussions.

Speaking to media after the meeting, R Krishnaiah said that there were about 15,000 vacant posts for doctors, nurses, lab technicians and attenders, in department of health, medical and family welfare. He alleged that healthcare in the state had been affected due to delay in recruiting vacant posts in various government hospitals. He expressed concern that public were suffering from dengue, swine flu and other viral fevers due to lack of adequate number of doctors, nurses and other staff in government hospitals.

The minister was urged to fill up vacant posts and provide better facilities at government hospitals to ensure that people get healthcare on a par with those in corporate hospitals.